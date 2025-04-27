Most Thais doubt coalition’s stability: Opinion survey

Most Thais have doubts about the coalition government’s stability, according to an opinion survey.
The survey was carried out among 1,148 respondents by Super Poll, pollsters from Mahidol University’s Faculty of Public Health, from 24 to 26 April. The results were announced on Sunday.
Asked how confident they were in the coalition’s stability over the next three months, respondents replied:
Asked whether they were interested in the issue of the coalition’s stability, respondents said:
Super Poll also asked respondents whether they were interested in issues concerning the cost of living, electricity, and tap water bills, to compare these percentages with interest in political stability.
When asked about their interest in issues of living costs, electricity, and water bills, respondents replied:
Asked to list the political issues of greatest concern (more than one answer allowed), the top five responses were: