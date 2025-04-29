Army defends lèse-majesté charges against American academic

Army Criticises People’s Party for Committee Conduct

Maj Gen Winthai also reprimanded PP Members of Parliament for their behaviour during the House committee session. He claimed ISOC representatives were humiliated with demeaning terms, including “stupid”, “power-hungry”, and “lacking intelligence and English skills”.

Legal Process Applies Equally, Army Asserts

The spokesman reaffirmed that although Dr Chambers is an American citizen, he must be held accountable under Thai law, as he lives and works in Thailand.

Opposition Challenges Army’s Explanation

PP deputy leader Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn disputed Winthai’s claim that ISOC acted merely as concerned citizens. He argued that the complaint was filed in an official capacity by ISOC Area 3 commander Lt Gen Kittipong Chamsuwan, making it a formal action by a state security agency.

Wiroj further claimed that ISOC abused its authority by using summary notes from a seminar—which Chambers did not author—as evidence. The notes were produced by the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute, the event organiser.

Chambers Case Allegedly Strains Thai–US Trade Talks

Wiroj cited former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who recently stated that lawsuits involving American citizens had disrupted Thai–US trade negotiations, potentially exposing Thailand to punitive import tariffs. Although Thaksin did not name Chambers directly, many believe he was referring to the case.

Wiroj urged Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to acknowledge the impact of the Chambers case, accusing the civilian government of allowing continued military overreach.

Call for Prime Minister to Speak Out

PP deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun echoed Wiroj’s concerns, insisting that Prime Minister Paetongtarn must personally address the issue instead of relying on her father, Thaksin, to speak on her behalf.

She demanded that the prime minister explain how her government plans to resolve the Chambers matter to safeguard the trade talks.

ISOC Dismisses Link to Trade Talks

In a separate statement, ISOC spokesman Maj Gen Thammanoon Maison insisted that the case against Dr Chambers was strictly a matter of domestic internal security and should not be connected to international trade relations.

