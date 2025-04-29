Opposition MP alleges irregularities in NBTC office building project

People’s Party MP Rukchanok Srinork has alleged multiple irregularities in the operations of the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), particularly in its 2.6 billion baht office building project.

Rukchanok made the claims in a Facebook post published on Monday night, raising questions about transparency, budgeting practices, and internal governance at the NBTC.

Budget Approved Without Oversight, Says MP

The opposition MP alleged that the NBTC bypassed normal budgetary procedures by approving its own budget for the new office construction without involvement from the Budget Bureau, unlike typical government agencies.