Opposition MP alleges irregularities in NBTC office building project

People’s Party MP Rukchanok Srinork has alleged multiple irregularities in the operations of the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), particularly in its 2.6 billion baht office building project.
Rukchanok made the claims in a Facebook post published on Monday night, raising questions about transparency, budgeting practices, and internal governance at the NBTC.
The opposition MP alleged that the NBTC bypassed normal budgetary procedures by approving its own budget for the new office construction without involvement from the Budget Bureau, unlike typical government agencies.
She noted that the building was originally designed in 2013, with construction starting in 2019 and initially scheduled for completion in 2022. However, the project was delayed, with the NBTC citing the Covid-19 pandemic as the main cause.
Rukchanok also stated that the House committee on national budget monitoring discovered that the NBTC cancelled the original contract midway to modify the building's design, which resulted in increased costs.
The committee has since demanded the NBTC submit detailed documentation, including the revised design and bill of quantities, within 10 days for scrutiny.
Rukchanok outlined three major concerns related to the project:
Rukchanok further claimed that the NBTC Office has excessive independence in terms of personnel management and budget spending.
She highlighted that the NBTC does not require approval from the Civil Service Commission to create new job positions, unlike other government bodies.
She also criticised the NBTC fund for telecom and broadcasting R&D, claiming it had been inefficiently managed, despite receiving tens of billions of baht over the years.
In addition to the budgetary concerns, Rukchanok raised issues about internal dysfunction within the NBTC:
- The post of secretary-general has remained vacant for over five years.
- The organisation reportedly suffers from internal divisions, with some officials allegedly favouring major telecom firms, while others strive to maintain neutrality.
- A lack of effective supervision by NBTC commissioners has led to operational failures, such as: