Ministerial flight diverted due to severe weather conditions

At around 2.30 pm, a flight carrying passengers from Nakhon Phanom—mostly government officials, including representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Culture, and members of the press—was en route to Bangkok after concluding a mobile cabinet meeting.

However, due to a sudden rainstorm and turbulent weather conditions, the plane was unable to land at Don Mueang Airport as scheduled. It circled above the airport for about 20 minutes before diverting to its alternate destination, Phitsanulok Airport, to refuel.