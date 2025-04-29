Ministerial flight diverted due to severe weather conditions

At around 2.30 pm, a flight carrying passengers from Nakhon Phanom—mostly government officials, including representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Culture, and members of the press—was en route to Bangkok after concluding a mobile cabinet meeting.
However, due to a sudden rainstorm and turbulent weather conditions, the plane was unable to land at Don Mueang Airport as scheduled. It circled above the airport for about 20 minutes before diverting to its alternate destination, Phitsanulok Airport, to refuel.
As of now, it remains uncertain when the flight will be able to return to Don Mueang, with the final decision dependent on further weather assessments.
Among those on board were Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Tourism and Sports Assistant Minister Jakrapol Tangsutthitham, and reporters from the Nation Group.