EC seeks court ruling to disqualify Senator Keskamol

The Election Commission (EC) has resolved to request the Supreme Court to retroactively disqualify Senator Dr Keskamol Pleansamai from her senatorial position, alleging that she misled fellow peer voters into believing she held a doctorate degree.

EC Cites Deception Over Doctorate Claim

In a resolution passed on Wednesday, the EC voted to refer the case to the Supreme Court under Article 62 and Article 77(4) of the Senatorial Election Act. If upheld, this disqualification would void Keskamol’s election results.

Alleged Misrepresentation of Academic Credentials

The EC claims that Keskamol misrepresented her academic qualifications during the 2023 senatorial peer voting process, in which 200 senators were elected. Specifically, she allegedly claimed to possess a doctorate from "California University", which has since raised concerns over legitimacy.