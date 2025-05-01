EC seeks court ruling to disqualify Senator Keskamol

The Election Commission (EC) has resolved to request the Supreme Court to retroactively disqualify Senator Dr Keskamol Pleansamai from her senatorial position, alleging that she misled fellow peer voters into believing she held a doctorate degree.
In a resolution passed on Wednesday, the EC voted to refer the case to the Supreme Court under Article 62 and Article 77(4) of the Senatorial Election Act. If upheld, this disqualification would void Keskamol’s election results.
The EC claims that Keskamol misrepresented her academic qualifications during the 2023 senatorial peer voting process, in which 200 senators were elected. Specifically, she allegedly claimed to possess a doctorate from "California University", which has since raised concerns over legitimacy.
A formal complaint was lodged with the EC on July 5, 2024, accusing Keskamol of using a falsified academic degree. The EC assigned its office to investigate the matter.
The EC Office presented its findings to the full commission during meetings held on October 31, 2024, and November 5, 2024, leading to the final deliberation on the case on Wednesday.
The EC’s investigative panel concluded that Keskamol was not entitled to use the prefix “Dr” before her name. The panel determined that she had not completed a recognised doctoral programme.
According to the investigation, “California University,” the institution she cited, does not operate through standard doctoral coursework but instead uses report submissions and grade transfers. Moreover, it is not recognised by Thai authorities.
Under Section 77(4) of the Senatorial Election Act, any candidate found guilty of such deception may face imprisonment for one to ten years, a fine of 20,000 to 200,000 baht, or both.
Keskamol is also among several senators accused of collusion during the election process, though the EC has yet to launch a formal investigation into that allegation.