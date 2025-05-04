CU academic questions purpose of expensive, useless ‘glass pavilions’ in Parliament

A lecturer from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Political Science has questioned the purpose behind the construction of two “glass pavilions” within the Parliament compound, criticising them as impractical and unusable due to Thailand’s intense heat.

Dr Puangthong Pawakapan said the structures, designed with glass roofs, were not suitable for use under the country’s extreme sunlight. She added that the Parliament is now requesting an additional 113 million baht for the renovation of the two pavilions.

'Like Grilled Chicken with Crispy Skin'

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Dr Puangthong remarked that the pavilions have remained unused since the opening of the new Parliament building, as the heat beneath the glass roofs is unbearable.