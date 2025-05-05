Opposition urges govt to resume peace talks, calls on insurgents to cease violence

Violence Risks Derailing Peace Process

The People’s Party warned that the recent spike in attacks has provoked grief and anger among both Buddhists and Muslims, shaking public confidence in the ongoing peace process.

The party said it felt compelled to issue the open letter to reiterate that dialogue, not violence, remains the only path to lasting peace in Thailand’s southern border provinces.

Appeal to the Insurgency Movement

The party addressed the Malayu insurgency directly, condemning violence against civilians as a clear violation of Islamic principles, national laws, and international human rights.

“Violence against innocent people will only generate hatred and prejudice against Muslim Malayu people,” the letter read.

“It will obstruct understanding and sympathy for the injustices faced by the Muslim Malayu population and provoke retaliatory calls that fuel an endless cycle of violence.”

The People’s Party urged insurgents to immediately cease attacks on civilians, stating this would pave the way for the resumption of meaningful peace dialogue.

Appeal to the Government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Addressing the government, the opposition party criticised the lack of a clear policy framework for addressing the southern conflict. It noted that peace talks have been stalled for nearly a year, with no apparent plan to resume them.

The party called on the government to urgently reinitiate peace negotiations and to establish parallel platforms for both Thai Buddhists and Malayu Muslims in the region to discuss and develop community-driven solutions.

Message to the Thai Public

To the wider public, the People’s Party stressed that the violence in the deep South is rooted in complex, long-standing issues and cannot be solved through revenge or hatred.

The party cautioned Thais not to fall into the trap of retaliation, stating that the true aim of such violent attacks is to incite terror and deepen divisions.

“Thai society must confront the situation in the South with conscience,” the letter urged.

“We must encourage all sides to seek solutions through political dialogue, the only way to bring about enduring peace.”

