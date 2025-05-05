Opposition urges govt to resume peace talks, calls on insurgents to cease violence

The opposition People’s Party has issued an open letter urging the government to resume peace talks with insurgent groups and called on the insurgents to immediately halt attacks on civilians and vulnerable individuals.
Published on the party's official Facebook page, the open letter was addressed to three key stakeholders: the government, the insurgents, and the general public. It followed a surge of violent incidents in the deep South of Thailand, particularly since the beginning of 2025.
The party highlighted that violence has notably increased in Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and four districts of Songkhla, especially over the past fortnight.
The People’s Party expressed grave concern over what it described as a shift in targets by Malayu Muslim insurgent groups, who now appear to be attacking civilians uninvolved in the conflict. Victims have included monks, women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.
The letter listed the following recent attacks as examples:
The People’s Party warned that the recent spike in attacks has provoked grief and anger among both Buddhists and Muslims, shaking public confidence in the ongoing peace process.
The party said it felt compelled to issue the open letter to reiterate that dialogue, not violence, remains the only path to lasting peace in Thailand’s southern border provinces.
The party addressed the Malayu insurgency directly, condemning violence against civilians as a clear violation of Islamic principles, national laws, and international human rights.
“Violence against innocent people will only generate hatred and prejudice against Muslim Malayu people,” the letter read.
“It will obstruct understanding and sympathy for the injustices faced by the Muslim Malayu population and provoke retaliatory calls that fuel an endless cycle of violence.”
The People’s Party urged insurgents to immediately cease attacks on civilians, stating this would pave the way for the resumption of meaningful peace dialogue.
Addressing the government, the opposition party criticised the lack of a clear policy framework for addressing the southern conflict. It noted that peace talks have been stalled for nearly a year, with no apparent plan to resume them.
The party called on the government to urgently reinitiate peace negotiations and to establish parallel platforms for both Thai Buddhists and Malayu Muslims in the region to discuss and develop community-driven solutions.
To the wider public, the People’s Party stressed that the violence in the deep South is rooted in complex, long-standing issues and cannot be solved through revenge or hatred.
The party cautioned Thais not to fall into the trap of retaliation, stating that the true aim of such violent attacks is to incite terror and deepen divisions.
“Thai society must confront the situation in the South with conscience,” the letter urged.
“We must encourage all sides to seek solutions through political dialogue, the only way to bring about enduring peace.”