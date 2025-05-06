More troops deployed to deep South following surge in violence, says PM

She also called on the media to exercise caution when reporting on the South, urging them not to inflame religious or ethnic tensions.

The government, she stressed, sees all residents of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and the four districts of Songkhla as Thai citizens, regardless of race or faith.

Historical and Political Context

The BRN refers to the conflict zone—including the three southern provinces and four districts of Songkhla—as Patani Darussalam, the name of an ancient Malay Muslim state annexed by Thailand. The BRN and other insurgent groups continue to call for independence from Thailand.

Causes of Renewed Violence Under Review

When asked about the cause of the renewed violence, Paetongtarn said there were multiple theories, though she declined to elaborate. She added that aside from troop deployment, the government is working to improve communication with local communities to foster better understanding.

Thaksin’s Role and Peace Talk Stalemate

Asked whether her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, would assist in resolving the conflict, Paetongtarn said he remains in close contact with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who has offered to facilitate peace talks. However, she acknowledged that progress has been limited.

Earlier, Deputy PM Phumtham said the government would only resume talks with the BRN if it demonstrated control over insurgent groups to halt the violence—something that has not yet occurred, as attacks continue.

Government Pledges Transparent Justice

In response to the BRN’s call for a transparent investigation into the attacks on civilians, Paetongtarn said the government is doing its utmost to identify and arrest those responsible.

“We must bring the attackers to justice, or else innocent people will never be safe,” she concluded.

