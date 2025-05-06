More troops deployed to deep South following surge in violence, says PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday that additional troops have already been deployed to the southern border provinces to maintain security and track down perpetrators involved in recent violent attacks.
Speaking after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn confirmed the deployment of extra forces to set up road checkpoints and safeguard civilians following a recent flare-up of attacks believed to be carried out by Malay Muslim insurgents.
Last week’s attacks resulted in several Buddhist civilian casualties. However, the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) issued a statement on Tuesday denying it had sanctioned any assaults on civilian targets.
On Monday, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong was briefed that between January and early May, there had already been 38 violent incidents, nearly matching the 39 incidents recorded for the entire previous year.
While reaffirming the deployment of more troops to the Muslim-majority deep South, the Prime Minister did not disclose specific figures, stating only that security forces are fully prepared to manage the escalating situation.
Paetongtarn said she had instructed the Royal Thai Army and Royal Thai Police to coordinate with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to tighten security in the region.
She also called on the media to exercise caution when reporting on the South, urging them not to inflame religious or ethnic tensions.
The government, she stressed, sees all residents of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and the four districts of Songkhla as Thai citizens, regardless of race or faith.
The BRN refers to the conflict zone—including the three southern provinces and four districts of Songkhla—as Patani Darussalam, the name of an ancient Malay Muslim state annexed by Thailand. The BRN and other insurgent groups continue to call for independence from Thailand.
When asked about the cause of the renewed violence, Paetongtarn said there were multiple theories, though she declined to elaborate. She added that aside from troop deployment, the government is working to improve communication with local communities to foster better understanding.
Asked whether her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, would assist in resolving the conflict, Paetongtarn said he remains in close contact with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who has offered to facilitate peace talks. However, she acknowledged that progress has been limited.
Earlier, Deputy PM Phumtham said the government would only resume talks with the BRN if it demonstrated control over insurgent groups to halt the violence—something that has not yet occurred, as attacks continue.
In response to the BRN’s call for a transparent investigation into the attacks on civilians, Paetongtarn said the government is doing its utmost to identify and arrest those responsible.
“We must bring the attackers to justice, or else innocent people will never be safe,” she concluded.