Anutin says no justification to remove him as interior minister

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday that he continues to enjoy close ties with the ruling Pheu Thai Party and sees no justification for his removal as Interior Minister.
Anutin also denied media reports claiming that he had recently convened a meeting with senior Interior Ministry officials to assure them he would not be removed from his position.
He insisted he had done nothing wrong to merit dismissal.
“What did I do wrong to warrant it?” Anutin asked, responding to speculation that Pheu Thai may seek to reclaim the Interior Ministry post and potentially expel Bhumjaithai from the coalition after the fiscal 2026 budget bill passes Parliament.
While speaking to reporters at the Interior Ministry at 11 a.m., Anutin was asked to respond to a media report alleging he had held a provincial meeting with senior officials where he vowed to resist removal from the post.
Anutin categorically denied the report.
“It wasn’t me,” he said. “I didn’t hold such a meeting, nor did I make such a comment.”
He added that he would never summon senior officials to discuss political matters, as they have no involvement in such issues.
Anutin also stated that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of Pheu Thai, had not signalled any intention of reshuffling the Cabinet or changing the Interior Minister.
“There’s been no signal from her, and I’m still working,” Anutin said.
He added that he could coordinate effectively with Paetongtarn, noting that she had assigned him to assist flood victims in Chiang Rai while she was on an overseas trip.
He said he meets the prime minister several times a week and maintains smooth coordination with all coalition partners, dismissing speculation that Bhumjaithai would be ousted from the government.
“Our ties are getting closer and closer. No one would know better than me about that,” he said.
Anutin concluded by saying that his responsiveness to the prime minister’s requests was such that he often completed tasks before receiving formal orders.