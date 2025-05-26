Anutin says no justification to remove him as interior minister

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday that he continues to enjoy close ties with the ruling Pheu Thai Party and sees no justification for his removal as Interior Minister.

Anutin also denied media reports claiming that he had recently convened a meeting with senior Interior Ministry officials to assure them he would not be removed from his position.

He insisted he had done nothing wrong to merit dismissal.

“What did I do wrong to warrant it?” Anutin asked, responding to speculation that Pheu Thai may seek to reclaim the Interior Ministry post and potentially expel Bhumjaithai from the coalition after the fiscal 2026 budget bill passes Parliament.