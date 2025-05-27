No mid-term PM change: Thaksin assures coalition stability

On the Medical Council’s decision to discipline three doctors involved in his hospital stay, Thaksin criticised the council’s ethics, highlighting leaked messages from a group chat where members insulted him even before the case was reviewed. He said, “This is an ethical problem in itself.”

“The Medical Council is supposed to oversee doctors’ ethics, but sometimes the council itself lacks ethics.”

When asked if he was worried about the Medical Council’s ruling, Thaksin said he felt relaxed and unconcerned. He recalled how the Prime Minister had brought him roast duck before the interview, " I feel relaxed, finish my meals comfortably, and don’t overthink. At my age, why would I?”

When questioned about the possibility of a negative outcome, Thaksin urged against premature conclusions, emphasising that even the judges must carefully consider all evidence and testimonies before reaching a verdict.

Regarding the Supreme Administrative Court’s ruling on the rice pledging scheme case for Yingluck Shinawatra, the former Prime Minister, he explained that the court had clarified once again that Yingluck is the plaintiff, not the defendant. She sued the Ministry of Finance for wrongful actions, claiming the Administrative Court’s decision to fine the former Prime Minister 35 billion baht was incorrect.

Thaksin noted that upon review, some points were found to be correct while others were not. Ultimately, the fine cannot exceed 10 billion baht. To determine the exact amount, it must be agreed how much the Ministry of Finance has been compensated by others, how the compensation was received, and whether any sales were made. The key issue is whether there was actual damage. If there was, but it does not exceed 10 billion baht, the fine can be set accordingly. This is the rule established. Yingluck also retains the right to request reconsideration within 90 days.

When asked if this issue would obstruct Yingluck’s return to Thailand, Thaksin said, “We should wait until everything calms down. Right now, there are people stirring up trouble — I don’t know who they are, but the storm will pass. It will be over soon. There’s nothing to worry about.”

Regarding the recent alliance formed over the weekend by former United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD) leader Jatuporn Prompan and former People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) leader Sondhi Limthongkul to jointly oppose the Thaksin regime, Thaksin responded, “Don’t pay attention to it.”

When asked whether there is a chance to see Thaksin and Newin Chidchob, chairman of Buriram United Football Club and "principal" of the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), embracing publicly, Thaksin replied, “We meet regularly. We last met about two months ago.”

Regarding speculation about a proxy war between the two parties, Thaksin said, “Don’t pay attention. Everything follows rules, and we must maintain respect within the coalition government. The coalition partners have stayed together until now and will continue to do so until the end. There’s no need to worry — there will be no change of prime minister mid-term.”

He added that the only possible scenario might be the dissolution of parliament and a new election, allowing the people to decide — but that is still a long way off, not anytime soon.