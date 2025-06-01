Paetongtarn dismisses claims of Thaksin\'s influence on government

Regarding speculation surrounding the Cabinet reshuffle, particularly Thaksin's remarks suggesting that the Interior Ministry should remain under the Pheu Thai Party, Paetongtarn told the press that it is for her to decide whether a reshuffle is necessary.
She stated that she does not wish for ministers to feel unsettled or disheartened by the various circulating narratives.
When asked whether the Interior Ministry’s performance over the past two years has been inadequate, Paetongtarn stated that Thaksin's comments were his personal opinion and that she had yet to make such an assessment.
Regarding Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s performance, she explained that communication with him is always responsive and accessible, and that every ministry, including the Interior Ministry, has limitations on what it can and cannot accomplish.
When asked whether a ministerial reshuffle is possible in the future, Paetongtarn stated that everything is possible, just as she emphasised during the election campaign. She confirmed that the government remains strong, just as it was on its first day of establishment.
She also expressed gratitude for all votes in favour of the budget bill, which successfully passed its first reading with 322 votes in favour, 158 against, and two abstentions, with no uncast votes. She stated that everyone would be able to continue working for the people and fully implement planned policies.
Asked whether the Bhumjaithai Party's stance appeared to diverge from the government, particularly on the issue of digital wallet cash handouts, the Prime Minister responded:
"Oh, are you referring to the suggestion to increase the amount to 20,000 baht? It is not entirely contradictory. They are suggesting an increase, but in reality, the budget is insufficient, and other priorities must be addressed first."
Paetongtarn dismissed rumours that Thaksin’s remarks were undermining the coalition government and reiterated that her father does not control the government.
“How exactly is this control? In reality, those affected by his words are not just within Pheu Thai. Even people outside of politics feel impacted. Does that mean he exerts control over others?,” she said.
“It depends on individual perception. Whether someone allows themselves to be influenced or not is a personal choice. I don't think control is possible. It depends on whether we allow it—not just with Thaksin, but with anyone.”
When asked again whether there would be no repeat of the "Thaksin thinks, Pheu Thai acts" dynamic, Paetongtarn assured: "Thaksin offers advice, and his daughter takes it into consideration."