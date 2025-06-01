Paetongtarn dismisses claims of Thaksin\'s influence on government

When asked whether the Interior Ministry’s performance over the past two years has been inadequate, Paetongtarn stated that Thaksin's comments were his personal opinion and that she had yet to make such an assessment.

Regarding Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s performance, she explained that communication with him is always responsive and accessible, and that every ministry, including the Interior Ministry, has limitations on what it can and cannot accomplish.

When asked whether a ministerial reshuffle is possible in the future, Paetongtarn stated that everything is possible, just as she emphasised during the election campaign. She confirmed that the government remains strong, just as it was on its first day of establishment.

She also expressed gratitude for all votes in favour of the budget bill, which successfully passed its first reading with 322 votes in favour, 158 against, and two abstentions, with no uncast votes. She stated that everyone would be able to continue working for the people and fully implement planned policies.

Asked whether the Bhumjaithai Party's stance appeared to diverge from the government, particularly on the issue of digital wallet cash handouts, the Prime Minister responded:

"Oh, are you referring to the suggestion to increase the amount to 20,000 baht? It is not entirely contradictory. They are suggesting an increase, but in reality, the budget is insufficient, and other priorities must be addressed first."