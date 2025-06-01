Most Bangkok voters happy with Chadchart’s performance, vow to re-elect him: Survey

SUNDAY, JUNE 01, 2025

Most Bangkokians are happy with Governor Chadchart’s performance after 3 years in office, with nearly half saying they’d re-elect him, a NIDA poll shows.

An opinion survey conducted to mark the third anniversary of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt in office has found that most Bangkokians are satisfied with his performance and would vote to re-elect him.

The poll, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll), surveyed 2,000 residents from Bangkok’s 50 districts between 15 and 21 May. All respondents were aged 18 or older.

When asked whether they were satisfied with Chadchart’s performance after three years at the helm of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the responses were as follows:

  • 46.85%: Quite happy
  • 27.10%: Very happy
  • 16.50%: Quite unhappy
  • 9.55%: Not happy at all

Regarding whether they would re-elect Chadchart if a gubernatorial election were held today, respondents said:

  • 48.30%: Yes
  • 32.90%: Not sure
  • 18.65%: No
  • 0.15%: No comment

The survey also asked respondents to rate Chadchart’s performance across 17 key issues in the capital. Here are the results for a selection of them:

Organising Bangkok’s pavements:

  • 42.45%: Quite good
  • 33.35%: Very good
  • 15.70%: Quite not good
  • 7.90%: Not good at all
  • 0.60%: No comment

Increasing green space:

  • 42.50%: Quite good
  • 30.85%: Very good
  • 17.30%: Quite not good
  • 7.60%: Not good at all
  • 1.75%: No comment

Improving the appearance of roads and alleys:

  • 43.65%: Quite good
  • 26.95%: Very good
  • 20.00%: Quite not good
  • 8.95%: Not good at all
  • 0.45%: No comment

Garbage disposal, wastewater treatment, and dust control:

  • 44.30%: Quite good
  • 25.70%: Very good
  • 19.60%: Quite not good
  • 10.05%: Not good at all
  • 0.35%: No comment

Flood management:

  • 37.05%: Quite good
  • 26.40%: Quite not good
  • 21.20%: Very good
  • 15.10%: Not good at all
  • 0.25%: No comment

Traffic congestion management:

  • 38.75%: Quite good
  • 29.95%: Quite not good
  • 16.60%: Not good at all
  • 13.60%: Very good
  • 1.10%: No comment
     
