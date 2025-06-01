Most Bangkok voters happy with Chadchart’s performance, vow to re-elect him: Survey

An opinion survey conducted to mark the third anniversary of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt in office has found that most Bangkokians are satisfied with his performance and would vote to re-elect him.

The poll, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll), surveyed 2,000 residents from Bangkok’s 50 districts between 15 and 21 May. All respondents were aged 18 or older.

When asked whether they were satisfied with Chadchart’s performance after three years at the helm of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the responses were as follows: