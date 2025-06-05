Constitutional Court rejects two petitions involving GT200 and former PM Prayut

The Constitutional Court of Thailand on Thursday dismissed two petitions—one concerning the controversial GT200 bomb detector scandal, and the other involving former Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha's appointment of a Cabinet minister.

GT200 Petition Rejected for Lack of New Evidence

In the first case, the court rejected a petition by Colonel Kriangkrai Ladpala, who requested a review of a previous ruling concerning the GT200 fake bomb detectors.

On 5 February 2025, the court had already dismissed Kriangkrai’s original complaint, in which he argued that it was unconstitutional for the Ministry of Defence to take legal action against military officers involved in the purchase of the ineffective GT200 devices. His argument was that the officers had also been misled by the supplier and therefore should not be held criminally responsible.