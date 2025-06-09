Opposition MP alleges ฿12 million cash linked to NBTC corruption

An opposition MP on Monday urged the Revenue Department to investigate the source of ฿12 million in cash found at a condominium's rubbish drop-off point, claiming the money may be linked to large-scale corruption within the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

People’s Party MP Rukchanok Srinork raised the concern after it was revealed that the person who came forward to claim the money was Taweewat Sengkaew, an advisor to the NBTC.

The money was discovered on Friday at the rubbish collection point of Muang Thong Thani Condominium in Nonthaburi. Taweewat later reported to Pak Kret police station to claim the money as his.