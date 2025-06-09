Opposition MP alleges ฿12 million cash linked to NBTC corruption

MONDAY, JUNE 09, 2025

Opposition MP urges probe into 12m baht found at condo, linking it to NBTC advisor Taweewat and possible high-level corruption in telecom projects.

An opposition MP on Monday urged the Revenue Department to investigate the source of ฿12 million in cash found at a condominium's rubbish drop-off point, claiming the money may be linked to large-scale corruption within the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

People’s Party MP Rukchanok Srinork raised the concern after it was revealed that the person who came forward to claim the money was Taweewat Sengkaew, an advisor to the NBTC.

The money was discovered on Friday at the rubbish collection point of Muang Thong Thani Condominium in Nonthaburi. Taweewat later reported to Pak Kret police station to claim the money as his.

MP questions NBTC advisor’s wealth and influence

Rukchanok noted that Taweewat serves as an advisor to NBTC commissioner Torpong Selanon, who oversees the promotion of civil rights and liberties. She added that Taweewat has also played an active role in several NBTC subcommittees tasked with making high-stakes decisions.

According to Rukchanok, Taweewat previously sat on the following subcommittees:

  • The subcommittee studying the merger between TrueMove H and DTAC
  • The subcommittee overseeing the ฿600 million broadcast rights deal for the FIFA World Cup
  • The subcommittee monitoring the post-merger impact of True Corp and DTAC
  • The subcommittee managing the Universal Service Obligation (USO) scheme, which controls over ฿30 billion in telecom infrastructure spending

“Taweewat must be an exceptionally capable individual to have been appointed to so many panels involving significant national interests,” Rukchanok said. “Had he not been that capable, he wouldn’t have earned ฿12 million.”

MP to file complaints with three oversight bodies

Rukchanok said she would file formal complaints with three government bodies later on Monday to investigate the cash:

  1. The Revenue Department – to examine the source and financial trail of the ฿12 million
  2. The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) – to verify if Taweewat’s wife included the sum in her asset declaration
  3. The NBTC Office – to demand an internal investigation, although Rukchanok expressed scepticism that any action would be taken

She pointed out that Taweewat’s wife serves as a division director at the NACC and is legally required to declare her assets.

NACC confirms preliminary investigation underway

On Saturday, NACC secretary-general Sarote Phuengramphan confirmed that Taweewat’s wife is indeed a director within the commission and is legally obligated to submit her financial statement.

Sarote said the NACC is currently verifying whether the ฿12 million was declared as part of her asset disclosure.
 

