Opposition MP alleges ฿12 million cash linked to NBTC corruption

An opposition MP on Monday urged the Revenue Department to investigate the source of ฿12 million in cash found at a condominium's rubbish drop-off point, claiming the money may be linked to large-scale corruption within the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).
People’s Party MP Rukchanok Srinork raised the concern after it was revealed that the person who came forward to claim the money was Taweewat Sengkaew, an advisor to the NBTC.
The money was discovered on Friday at the rubbish collection point of Muang Thong Thani Condominium in Nonthaburi. Taweewat later reported to Pak Kret police station to claim the money as his.
Rukchanok noted that Taweewat serves as an advisor to NBTC commissioner Torpong Selanon, who oversees the promotion of civil rights and liberties. She added that Taweewat has also played an active role in several NBTC subcommittees tasked with making high-stakes decisions.
According to Rukchanok, Taweewat previously sat on the following subcommittees:
“Taweewat must be an exceptionally capable individual to have been appointed to so many panels involving significant national interests,” Rukchanok said. “Had he not been that capable, he wouldn’t have earned ฿12 million.”
Rukchanok said she would file formal complaints with three government bodies later on Monday to investigate the cash:
She pointed out that Taweewat’s wife serves as a division director at the NACC and is legally required to declare her assets.
On Saturday, NACC secretary-general Sarote Phuengramphan confirmed that Taweewat’s wife is indeed a director within the commission and is legally obligated to submit her financial statement.
Sarote said the NACC is currently verifying whether the ฿12 million was declared as part of her asset disclosure.