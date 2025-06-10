Somsak responds to criticism over photos with Chinese students and business operators

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin addressed the controversy surrounding photos of him with Chinese students and business operators at the Government House on Tuesday. He explained that the photos were taken when the students visited him to offer New Year greetings.
Somsak’s response followed a Facebook post by the popular page CSI LA, which criticised him, without naming him, for allegedly showing preferential treatment to Chinese students by allowing them to visit him at the Government House. The post, published on Sunday, suggested that some Chinese teenagers had posted on social media expressing condescending views about Thailand, even referring to it as a “province of China.”
CSI LA claimed that the actions of certain Thai officials had led some Chinese nationals to feel this way. It pointed out that Chinese individuals were allowed to enter the Government House compound with relative ease, raising concerns about national pride and security. The post further stated: “While Thai soldiers risk their lives to protect our territory, certain politicians and former soldiers shamelessly open the door for Chinese business starters to enter the heart of Government House for photo opportunities, undermining the pride of our country.”
The post also raised questions about the accessibility of the Government House, suggesting a double standard: while Thai citizens are required to submit documents and undergo a tight screening process, groups of Chinese nationals seemed to enter without such scrutiny. The page pointed out that Chinese visitors were able to meet with a Deputy Prime Minister, give him presents, and take photos in front of the Garuda emblem, even boasting on TikTok about how easy it was to do business in Thailand if they “knew the right person.”
In response to these claims, Somsak clarified that the photos in question were taken when he was serving as Deputy Prime Minister, without holding a specific commanding position at any ministry. He explained that during the year-end period, he allowed various visitors to come and express their seasonal greetings, and he did not receive any gifts from the visitors. Instead, he was the one giving gifts, including towels, to those who came to greet him.
Somsak further emphasised that the content of the video clip shared on social media was misleading, with false subtitles added to tarnish his reputation. He clarified that his conversation with the Chinese students lasted only five minutes, during which he mentioned that he, too, had Chinese heritage.