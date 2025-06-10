Somsak responds to criticism over photos with Chinese students and business operators

CSI LA claimed that the actions of certain Thai officials had led some Chinese nationals to feel this way. It pointed out that Chinese individuals were allowed to enter the Government House compound with relative ease, raising concerns about national pride and security. The post further stated: “While Thai soldiers risk their lives to protect our territory, certain politicians and former soldiers shamelessly open the door for Chinese business starters to enter the heart of Government House for photo opportunities, undermining the pride of our country.”

Controversy over ease of access for Chinese nationals

The post also raised questions about the accessibility of the Government House, suggesting a double standard: while Thai citizens are required to submit documents and undergo a tight screening process, groups of Chinese nationals seemed to enter without such scrutiny. The page pointed out that Chinese visitors were able to meet with a Deputy Prime Minister, give him presents, and take photos in front of the Garuda emblem, even boasting on TikTok about how easy it was to do business in Thailand if they “knew the right person.”