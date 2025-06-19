Parties, Senate, and activist demand accountability from PM over leaked audio

The 17-minute conversation, which was released by Cambodian media and quickly circulated in Thailand on Wednesday, has led to calls for Paetongtarn to take political responsibility.
Thansettakij compiled the positions of various political groups so far:
Government coalition begins to respond
Political shockwaves were immediate when the Bhumjaithai Party announced its withdrawal from the government coalition, issuing a statement demanding that the Prime Minister take responsibility for damaging the country’s “dignity, national honour, and the military.”
The United Thai Nation Party, meanwhile, reaffirmed its firm stance on defending national sovereignty and interests.
The Democrat Party convened an urgent meeting of its executive committee at 5pm to assess the situation, while the Chartthaipattana Party called a meeting of its executive committee, MPs, and party directors at 4.30pm.
Pheu Thai stands by sovereignty
On the other hand, the Pheu Thai Party’s official Facebook page posted a message and image reaffirming its commitment to defending national sovereignty and the interests of the Thai people.
The party expressed its full support for the government’s approach, including the security forces, military, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasising a peaceful resolution to the issue.
Pheu Thai stressed that in such a situation, the unity of the Thai people is paramount.
Opposition intensifies calls for "resignation or dissolution"
The opposition parties reacted strongly to the situation. The Palang Pracharath Party issued a statement stating that the Prime Minister lacked negotiation skills, which reflected poorly on her leadership. The party called for her resignation to prevent further damage to national confidence.
The Thai Sang Thai Party and the People's Party also demanded that the Prime Minister take responsibility, either by resigning or dissolving the parliament to return power to the people.
People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut issued a six-point statement urging the Prime Minister to clarify her position towards the military, questioning her maturity and suitability for leadership.
Senate to investigate the matter
The issue has reached the Senate, with the defence and national security committee planning to investigate the matter. The committee noted that the leaked audio clip had compromised the dignity of the country and the military, and demonstrated inappropriate behaviour for someone in a leadership position, possibly breaching serious ethical standards.
The committee also proposed the establishment of a formal communication framework for high-level dialogue, emphasising the need for careful handling of international relations to prevent similar incidents in the future.
In its latest meeting, chaired by Mongkol Surasajja, President of the Senate, it was agreed that although the regular session will remain closed until July 3, the committee will use its mechanisms to invite relevant agencies for consultations and joint problem-solving.
Political activist to file complaint with EC
Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana is preparing to file a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), requesting an investigation into whether the Prime Minister has violated Articles 160 and 170 of the Constitution concerning “demonstrable integrity,” which could lead to her dismissal. He is also citing previous rulings by the Constitutional Court in his petition.