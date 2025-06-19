Parties, Senate, and activist demand accountability from PM over leaked audio

The 17-minute conversation, which was released by Cambodian media and quickly circulated in Thailand on Wednesday, has led to calls for Paetongtarn to take political responsibility.

Thansettakij compiled the positions of various political groups so far:

Government coalition begins to respond

Political shockwaves were immediate when the Bhumjaithai Party announced its withdrawal from the government coalition, issuing a statement demanding that the Prime Minister take responsibility for damaging the country’s “dignity, national honour, and the military.”

The United Thai Nation Party, meanwhile, reaffirmed its firm stance on defending national sovereignty and interests.

The Democrat Party convened an urgent meeting of its executive committee at 5pm to assess the situation, while the Chartthaipattana Party called a meeting of its executive committee, MPs, and party directors at 4.30pm.