Bhumjaithai Party to censure Paetongtarn as it begins opposition role

The party held a joint meeting of its executive committee and MPs—its first since announcing its withdrawal from the governing coalition last week.
Ahead of the meeting, Buriram MP and Bhumjaithai secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob spoke to the press about the party’s new role in opposition, saying, “Let’s wait and see how we perform.”
In response to critics who claim Bhumjaithai has never been in the opposition, he insisted that regardless of the party’s role, its intention remains the same—to serve the nation, religion, and the monarchy to the best of its ability.
“I want to reassure the public that former ministers, executive members, and all Bhumjaithai members remain committed to helping the people. While our powers may be limited without executive authority, our determination is unchanged,” he said.
“Even before, we helped the people in various ways, not just through government roles. We believe we can still work effectively and we are grateful for the continued support. We will keep doing our best.”
Regarding the formation of the new Cabinet, Chaichanok said the key lies in the actions of the executive branch.
“It’s their duty to prove to the people whether the Cabinet reshuffle and the selection of new ministers are truly intended for the benefit of the country,” he said, adding that it is not his role to judge, but rather the public’s.
Following the meeting, Bhumjaithai spokesperson Bunthida Somchai announced that the party had resolved to submit a general debate motion of no confidence in the prime minister, in accordance with Article 151 of the Constitution, after the new parliamentary session begins on July 3.
She added that Bhumjaithai had invited fellow opposition parties—including the People’s Party, Palang Pracharath Party, Fair Party, and Thai Sang Thai Party—to co-sign the motion in a joint effort to scrutinise the government more effectively.