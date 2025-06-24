Bhumjaithai Party to censure Paetongtarn as it begins opposition role

The party held a joint meeting of its executive committee and MPs—its first since announcing its withdrawal from the governing coalition last week.

Ahead of the meeting, Buriram MP and Bhumjaithai secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob spoke to the press about the party’s new role in opposition, saying, “Let’s wait and see how we perform.”

In response to critics who claim Bhumjaithai has never been in the opposition, he insisted that regardless of the party’s role, its intention remains the same—to serve the nation, religion, and the monarchy to the best of its ability.