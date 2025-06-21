Paetongtarn reshuffles Deputy Prime Ministers after Bhumjaithai exit

The Office of the Prime Minister’s announcement amended the previous order regarding the delegation of powers and responsibilities to the Deputy Prime Ministers and the Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, issued in 2024.
The new order came into effect on Friday (June 20), and the new distribution of duties is as follows:
Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai:
Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit:
Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong:
Prasert has also been tasked with overseeing public organisations and state agencies, including:
This announcement followed the Bhumjaithai Party’s decision to exit the coalition government, which was prompted by the controversial phone conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
However, the document makes no mention of assigning any responsibilities to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who is also the leader of the United Thai Nation Party.