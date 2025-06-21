Paetongtarn reshuffles Deputy Prime Ministers after Bhumjaithai exit

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has reallocated responsibilities among the Deputy Prime Ministers following the withdrawal of the Bhumjaithai Party from the government coalition.

The Office of the Prime Minister’s announcement amended the previous order regarding the delegation of powers and responsibilities to the Deputy Prime Ministers and the Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, issued in 2024. 

The new order came into effect on Friday (June 20), and the new distribution of duties is as follows:

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai:
 

  • Ministry of Defence
     
  • Ministry of Interior
     
  • Ministry of Justice
     
  • Office of the Council of State
     
  • National Office of Buddhism
     
  • Royal Society of Thailand (including its relevant agencies)

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit:

 

  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs
     
  • Ministry of Tourism and Sports
     
  • Ministry of Transport
     
  • Ministry of Labour
     
  • Ministry of Culture
     
  • Office of the Permanent Secretary, Prime Minister Office
     

Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong:
 

  • Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation
     
  • Ministry of Digital Economy and Society
     
  • Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment
     
  • Ministry of Education
     
  • Ministry of Public Health
     
  • Public Relations Department
     
  • Office of the Consumer Protection Board
     
  • Strategic Transformation Office
     

Prasert has also been tasked with overseeing public organisations and state agencies, including:

  • National Cyber Security Agency
     
  • Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau
     
  • National Health Commission Office
     
  • Office of Knowledge Management and Development
     
  • Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion
     
  • Digital Government Development Agency
     
  • Social Enterprises Promotion Office
     
  • Thailand Professional Qualification Institute
     

This announcement followed the Bhumjaithai Party’s decision to exit the coalition government, which was prompted by the controversial phone conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

However, the document makes no mention of assigning any responsibilities to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who is also the leader of the United Thai Nation Party.

 

