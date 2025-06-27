MP urges caution over Hun Sen’s remarks, warns against manipulation

The People's Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn has warned the Thai public and government to stay calm and not fall into what he describes as a pattern of provocation by Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, following a series of controversial statements.
Wiroj described Hun Sen as a “master of content-driven manipulation,” saying that instead of military threats, he now stirs tension through carefully timed media leaks and public statements.
“While most countries worry about missiles or drones, Hun Sen releases a new clip every day to drive the narrative. Whether true or not, he knows how to provoke a reaction,” Wiroj said.
His statement followed allegations made on Friday by Hun Sen, who claimed that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra had faked his illness. Hun Sen asserted that Thaksin was not actually unwell, based on their meeting in February 2024. Although Thaksin was sentenced to one year in prison upon returning from self-exile, he did not serve any time behind bars, with Thai authorities citing his age and poor health.
He warned that Hun Sen’s actions appear strategic—ranging from claims of leaked conversations with Thai leaders, to photos of the bedrooms of former prime ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, and audio recordings allegedly involving current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
One post even suggested that no Thai government has feared Cambodia more than under Hun Sen’s leadership.
“He is, in effect, the godfather of scammers in Southeast Asia,” Wiroj said. “This is the typical playbook: claim to have clips, delay their release, stir doubt and fear. It's psychological pressure.”
He urged Thais not to jump to conclusions based solely on such content. “
Hun Sen’s accusations, without proof, are not grounds for legal action or national panic,” he added.
Wiroj also called on Paetongtarn to urgently establish a clearer communication structure to handle international issues.
He questioned who within her team is responsible for responding to such incidents, and noted the absence of a strong spokesperson or foreign affairs team to clarify matters quickly with diplomats.
Wiroj said that the Thai government must be cautious not only in its words but also in how it responds.
He pointed out that even praise from Hun Sen—for example, toward former PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha—may be aimed at sowing internal division and encouraging unconstitutional power shifts, which could damage Thailand’s standing on the global stage.