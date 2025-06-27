MP urges caution over Hun Sen’s remarks, warns against manipulation

The People's Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn has warned the Thai public and government to stay calm and not fall into what he describes as a pattern of provocation by Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, following a series of controversial statements.

Wiroj described Hun Sen as a “master of content-driven manipulation,” saying that instead of military threats, he now stirs tension through carefully timed media leaks and public statements.

“While most countries worry about missiles or drones, Hun Sen releases a new clip every day to drive the narrative. Whether true or not, he knows how to provoke a reaction,” Wiroj said.

His statement followed allegations made on Friday by Hun Sen, who claimed that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra had faked his illness. Hun Sen asserted that Thaksin was not actually unwell, based on their meeting in February 2024. Although Thaksin was sentenced to one year in prison upon returning from self-exile, he did not serve any time behind bars, with Thai authorities citing his age and poor health.