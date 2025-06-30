Phumtham rules out coup, says military never entertained idea

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has dismissed speculation about the possibility of a military coup, insisting that the country’s top military leaders have no intention of seizing power, regardless of any provocation from anti-government groups.

No appetite for military intervention

Speaking in response to calls from protest leaders for the military to intervene, Phumtham stressed that the armed forces were fully committed to helping Thailand navigate its current challenges through democratic means.

“As long as I have served as defence minister, I have spoken with the chiefs of all four armed forces. They are united in their belief that now is a time to help the country—not to take power. The thought of a coup has never crossed their minds,” he said.