Phumtham rules out coup, says military never entertained idea

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has dismissed speculation about the possibility of a military coup, insisting that the country’s top military leaders have no intention of seizing power, regardless of any provocation from anti-government groups.
Speaking in response to calls from protest leaders for the military to intervene, Phumtham stressed that the armed forces were fully committed to helping Thailand navigate its current challenges through democratic means.
“As long as I have served as defence minister, I have spoken with the chiefs of all four armed forces. They are united in their belief that now is a time to help the country—not to take power. The thought of a coup has never crossed their minds,” he said.
Phumtham’s remarks followed a mass protest by the Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty group, where its leaders urged the military to step in. In response, he said the government respected the group’s constitutional right to demonstrate and was open to receiving constructive proposals.
“However, proposals that disrupt the political and legal systems are not useful,” he warned.
Phumtham noted that the government was focused on addressing national issues through legal and constitutional channels. He confirmed that a royal command to appoint a new Cabinet was being sought, alongside several upcoming policy initiatives.
He cautioned protest leaders against repeating the disruptive tactics of the past decade, which had caused significant harm to the country. He also reminded them that many still face legal proceedings for their previous actions.
Commenting on the reappearance of former Yellow Shirt leader Sondhi Limthongkul at the forefront of the protest movement, Phumtham downplayed its significance.
“Sondhi is still facing legal cases. He should not expect to force political change in order to escape them—the legal process has already begun,” Phumtham said.
When asked about the latest opinion poll showing a sharp drop in Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s popularity—from first to fifth place—Phumtham said such fluctuations were normal in politics.
He also declined to confirm whether Paetongtarn would concurrently serve as culture minister in the second Cabinet, saying that the final line-up would be revealed only after royal endorsement.
Phumtham advised the media not to speculate about the possibility of Paetongtarn being suspended by the Constitutional Court. A group of senators has filed a petition seeking her removal from office over a leaked private conversation with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen.