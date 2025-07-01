Paetongtarn accepts court’s decision but vows to defend herself

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated that she humbly accepted the Constitutional Court’s decision to suspend her from her duties as Prime Minister. However, she vowed to defend herself in court, explaining that her phone call with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen was made with good intentions for Thailand.

Court’s Decision and Paetongtarn’s Response

After the court’s ruling, in which it voted 7-2 to suspend her following a petition from a group of senators regarding a leaked phone conversation, Paetongtarn addressed the media.

“Now that the court has made its decision, I humbly accept it and will stop working as Prime Minister for an indefinite period,” Paetongtarn said. “But I have 15 days to present my case and explain the real intention behind my call to Hun Sen.”