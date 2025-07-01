Paetongtarn accepts court’s decision but vows to defend herself

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated that she humbly accepted the Constitutional Court’s decision to suspend her from her duties as Prime Minister. However, she vowed to defend herself in court, explaining that her phone call with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen was made with good intentions for Thailand.
After the court’s ruling, in which it voted 7-2 to suspend her following a petition from a group of senators regarding a leaked phone conversation, Paetongtarn addressed the media.
“Now that the court has made its decision, I humbly accept it and will stop working as Prime Minister for an indefinite period,” Paetongtarn said. “But I have 15 days to present my case and explain the real intention behind my call to Hun Sen.”
Paetongtarn insisted that her intentions were solely focused on protecting the nation’s sovereignty and ensuring the safety of Thai soldiers during her phone call with Hun Sen.
“My method may not have pleased everyone, but I did everything with 100% effort for the country’s well-being,” she said. “I had no personal agenda; I only sought to prevent turmoil, loss of life, and further conflict. If lives had been lost, I would not have been able to bear it.”
The Prime Minister urged anyone who listened carefully to the leaked audio clip to understand that she had no malicious intent. “I will use my time to thoroughly explain this to the court,” Paetongtarn added.
Paetongtarn thanked her supporters, who had expressed overwhelming moral support the previous night. She also apologised to the Thai people for any discomfort or anger her actions may have caused.
“I affirm again that everything I did was for the country, and I apologise for the method that may have displeased many,” she said.
Continuing Work as Culture Minister
Despite her suspension from the role of Prime Minister, Paetongtarn confirmed she would continue working for the country in her capacity as Culture Minister. Following the press conference, she left Government House and waved goodbye to reporters from her vehicle.