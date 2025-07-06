Most Thais believe Hun Sen has ulterior motives, unjustifiably predicts change of Thai PM

Most Thais believe Cambodian strongman Hun Sen has personal and ulterior motives behind his attempts to stir up border conflicts with Thailand. They also believe that the former PM made an unfounded prediction about a change in Thailand's premiership, according to an opinion survey.

The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents aged 18 and over from across the country. It was held from June 30 to July 2, with the results released on Sunday.