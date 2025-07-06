Most Thais believe Hun Sen has ulterior motives, unjustifiably predicts change of Thai PM

SUNDAY, JULY 06, 2025

Most Thais believe Hun Sen is stirring Thai-Cambodian tensions for personal gain and made baseless claims about a PM change, says Nida Poll.

Most Thais believe Cambodian strongman Hun Sen has personal and ulterior motives behind his attempts to stir up border conflicts with Thailand. They also believe that the former PM made an unfounded prediction about a change in Thailand's premiership, according to an opinion survey.

The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents aged 18 and over from across the country. It was held from June 30 to July 2, with the results released on Sunday.

Asked what they thought of Cambodian Senate Speaker Hun Sen’s actions related to Thai-Cambodian border tensions (multiple responses allowed), respondents said:

  • 57.25%: Hun Sen is not a trustworthy person.
  • 44.66%: Hun Sen’s statements are unreliable.
  • 40.53%: Hun Sen was attempting to sow division among Thais.
  • 25.34%: Hun Sen aimed to seize Thai territory.
  • 18.85%: Hun Sen was interfering in Thailand’s internal affairs.
  • 14.12%: Hun Sen was revealing secrets about Thai politics.
  • 9.31%: Hun Sen acted in Cambodia’s national interest.
  • 3.36%: Hun Sen acted in the interests of Cambodian people.
  • 1.30%: Hun Sen’s remarks were reliable.
  • 0.53%: Hun Sen was trying to resolve Thai-Cambodian conflicts.

When asked how they felt about Hun Sen’s prediction that the Thai prime minister would change within three months (multiple responses allowed), they replied:

  • 34.12%: Hun Sen made the prediction without justification.
  • 33.97%: The prediction was intended to create discord among Thais.
  • 30.31%: It was impossible for Hun Sen to know the next Thai PM, though he could speculate.
  • 25.34%: He merely analysed the Thai political situation.
  • 19.01%: Hun Sen was interfering in Thai domestic affairs.
  • 14.66%: He based the prediction on intelligence reports.
  • 10.69%: He was issuing a warning to PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
  • 7.25%: The prediction was credible.
     
