\"General Monkan\" phenomenon weakens \'Red\' support, edges out \'Orange\'

The "General Monkan" phenomenon at Mahasarakham University (MSU) on July 4, 2025, sent a strong message to voters and political parties in the Northeast: they can no longer overlook the rise of conservative nationalism.

The Student Organisation, in collaboration with the MSU Student Club, organised the "Bai Sri Su Kwan" ceremony to welcome the new students of the 2025 academic year at the university. Over 5,000 students from various faculties and colleges attended the event.

Notably, Lt Gen Boonsin Phadkhang, Commander of the Second Army Region, honoured the occasion by welcoming the new students and tying the traditional wristbands to bless them.

This event marked the beginning of the "General Monkan" phenomenon among the younger generation, which was further amplified by a viral clip of Boonsin singing "Khid Hod Thuk Khon" (I miss everyone), a song originally performed by Monkan Kaenkoon.

Boonsin earned the nickname "General Monkan" due to his resemblance to Monkan.

In an interview, Lt Gen Boonsin made it clear that after his retirement, he plans to live a peaceful, simple life and has no intentions of entering politics.

However, with the ongoing tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border in the final three months of his tenure as Commander of the Second Army Region, anything could happen.

Thus, the "General Monkan" wave is likely to remain popular in the Northeast for some time.