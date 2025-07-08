Ex-girlfriend seeks ethical probe against senator accused of molestation

She explained that despite the breakup, she continued communicating with the senator through online messages because of her work on the subcommittee. As she had done every year, she sent him a birthday wish on May 5. Following this, the senator invited her to dinner, but she declined his offer to drink, suggesting they only have dessert.

The Alleged Incident

After their meal at a café, the senator offered to drive Natsinee home. During the drive, he allegedly proposed rekindling their relationship, but she declined. Natsinee claimed that the senator then molested her by violating her private parts with his finger.

Legal Action and PTSD Treatment

Raditsathat, the lawyer, said that he and his client had asked the police to take legal action against the senator for allegedly detaining her against her will. The lawyer also stated that the senator’s actions violated the ethical code of senators, which prohibits sexual misconduct.

Natsinee is reportedly suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the incident and is undergoing treatment at Srithanya Hospital. The lawyer also suggested that there might have been previous incidents but emphasized that Natsinee had chosen to come forward and fight for justice.

Ethical Committee Probe and Transparent Investigation

Raditsathat expressed hope that the Senate’s ethical committee would conduct a transparent investigation and not assist the senator. He emphasized that the case was not politically motivated and was unrelated to any senatorial candidates.

The lawyer also noted that he had only recently become Natsinee's lawyer after the previous attorney withdrew without explanation. He reviewed the available evidence, including video clips, and expressed confidence that the evidence would strongly support Natsinee’s claims.

Natsinee’s Health and Emotional Strain

During the press conference, Natsinee fainted, citing her PTSD symptoms. Despite her emotional distress, she remains resolute in seeking justice for the alleged assault.