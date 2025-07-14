Legal action sought against Hun Sen for alleged sedition

The Cyber Crime Investigation Division 1 (CCID 1) has submitted a sedition case against Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen to prosecutors, citing his alleged interference in Thailand’s internal political affairs through social media.

On Monday, CCID 1 commander Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor handed over a 50-page case file to public prosecutors. The move follows a complaint filed by Somkid Chueakong, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister, who accused the Facebook account “Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia” of violating Section 116 of the Criminal Code (sedition) and the Computer Crime Act.

The complaint centers on the release of a 17-minute audio clip featuring a phone conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen. The complainant claims the post posed a threat to national security and may constitute multiple criminal offences.