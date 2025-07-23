CIB passes on 14 complaints against Paetongtarn over Hun Sen clip to NACC

An investigative team from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has compiled evidence and interviewed witnesses in connection with 14 complaints filed against suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over alleged sedition, and has submitted its report to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

A CIB source said the investigation, led by CIB Deputy Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saennoom, examined complaints related to a leaked audio recording of a phone conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Key complaint alleges sedition under multiple articles

The primary complaint was filed by former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn, lawyer Nitithorn Lamlua, and legal academic Komsan Phothong. They accused Paetongtarn of sedition under Sections 119, 120, 122, 128, and 129 of the Criminal Code, citing her remarks in the call, in which she allegedly criticised the Third Army Area commander.