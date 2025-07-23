CIB passes on 14 complaints against Paetongtarn over Hun Sen clip to NACC

An investigative team from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has compiled evidence and interviewed witnesses in connection with 14 complaints filed against suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over alleged sedition, and has submitted its report to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).
A CIB source said the investigation, led by CIB Deputy Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saennoom, examined complaints related to a leaked audio recording of a phone conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
The primary complaint was filed by former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn, lawyer Nitithorn Lamlua, and legal academic Komsan Phothong. They accused Paetongtarn of sedition under Sections 119, 120, 122, 128, and 129 of the Criminal Code, citing her remarks in the call, in which she allegedly criticised the Third Army Area commander.
According to the source, 13 additional complaints were also lodged against Paetongtarn, involving similar sedition allegations as well as malfeasance under Section 157 of the Criminal Code.
The source added that Suwat’s panel had completed witness interviews, collected sufficient evidence, and consolidated all 14 complaints into a single investigative report.
The report has now been handed over to the NACC, which will decide whether to open its own investigation or refer the case back to the CIB for further proceedings in coordination with the Office of the Attorney-General.