Thai Deputy Interior Minister reassures parliament on government’s commitment to aiding war-affected citizens

Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich on Thursday responded to questions during a parliament session regarding government assistance for citizens affected by the ongoing conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Thana Kitpaiboonchai, MP for Si Sa Ket from the Bhumjaithai Party, raised concerns about the lack of funding from the central government for the four border provinces—Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buriram, and Ubon Ratchathani. He stated that no central funds had been allocated for relief efforts, forcing local authorities to rely on donations and local government budgets.

In response, Theerarat confirmed that a contingency fund of 100 million baht had been approved for such emergencies and was available for disbursement. However, Thana countered that the governor of Ubon Ratchathani had informed him that the fund could not be accessed, citing procedural and legal obstacles, while the governors of Si Sa Ket and Buriram assured that they were doing their best to help the affected populations.

To address this, Theerarat used her personal phone to contact Adisak Noisuwan, the governor of Ubon Ratchathani, who confirmed that the fund could indeed be accessed for the relief effort and that food supplies had been donated, including royal gifts.