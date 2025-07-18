Army bomb disposal team investigates blast site after soldier injured by landmine in Ubon Ratchathani

Following an incident in which soldiers from Unit 6021 were injured after stepping on a landmine during a patrol in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani, the Second Army Region has sent a bomb disposal team to the site to gather further evidence. The team aims to establish whether the landmine is an old, unexploded device or a newly planted one.

The incident took place at 9:45 AM on July 16 near Hill 481, located along the Thai-Cambodian border. Three soldiers were injured, with one suffering a severed left ankle and two others injured by the blast.