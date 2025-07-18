Army bomb disposal team investigates blast site after soldier injured by landmine in Ubon Ratchathani

FRIDAY, JULY 18, 2025

An army bomb disposal team is examining evidence following an explosion in Ubon Ratchathani, with multiple mines discovered in the area. Investigators are unsure if the landmines are old or newly placed.

Following an incident in which soldiers from Unit 6021 were injured after stepping on a landmine during a patrol in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani, the Second Army Region has sent a bomb disposal team to the site to gather further evidence. The team aims to establish whether the landmine is an old, unexploded device or a newly planted one.

The incident took place at 9:45 AM on July 16 near Hill 481, located along the Thai-Cambodian border. Three soldiers were injured, with one suffering a severed left ankle and two others injured by the blast.

Earlier in June this year, the Second Army Region had sent a construction unit to clear the area for a new tactical route, during which they discovered various types of landmines. These included:

  • June 10 – Found 60mm mortar shells and POMZ anti-personnel mines
  • June 12 – Found M14 anti-personnel mines
  • June 19 – Found 60mm mortar shells and M16 anti-personnel mines
  • June 20 – Found RPG shells
  • June 25 – Found M203 grenades
  • July 8 – Found TM57 tank-destroying mines and fuse trigger plates, as well as 60mm mortar shells
  • July 15 – Found POMZ anti-personnel mines

Despite the area being marked as a green zone, the Second Army Region is not dismissing the possibility that these landmines could be remnants from the Khmer Rouge era, as this area was previously a battlefield. There is also a possibility that the mines could be newly planted, with ongoing efforts to confirm this.

