Thai PM Visits Landmine Victims, Pledges Full Support for Troops

Thailand's Prime Minister and Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on Friday, visited three Ranger soldiers injured by a landmine near the Thai-Cambodian border.
Accompanied by Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapol Nakpanich, the Prime Minister offered comfort and support to the troops, currently recovering at Sapphasitprasong Camp Hospital following the incident on 16 July in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani province.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn spoke at length with the soldiers and their families. This included Private Thanapat Huiwan, who tragically lost his left leg below the knee due to the blast.
She subsequently visited the other two injured soldiers, who sustained muscle injuries to their chests and necks, alongside other wounds from the explosion's impact.
Presenting flower baskets to all three, the Prime Minister conveyed her pride in their sacrifice for the nation, assuring them that the government would act to prevent any further incidents that might affect the morale of operational personnel.
The Prime Minister reported that all three soldiers were in good spirits and expressed concern for their comrades still on duty. Upon enquiring about their needs, the soldiers requested additional water supplies due to the hot weather conditions.
Paetongtarn affirmed that despite the army already providing excellent care, their specific request would be fulfilled.
She also noted the remarkable morale of the soldiers' families, who expressed immense pride in their loved ones' service to the nation.
The Prime Minister shared her delight at this show of support, acknowledging that such resilience, even in times of distress, was heartening, particularly as the soldiers' physical recovery began to coincide with their strong mental well-being.
When questioned about recent border unrest in Surin province, Prime Minister Paetongtarn clarified, "At this moment, I am not serving as the Prime Minister, but the government and the military are already fully aligned on policies regarding the preservation of Thailand's sovereignty."