Thai PM Visits Landmine Victims, Pledges Full Support for Troops

Thailand's Prime Minister and Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on Friday, visited three Ranger soldiers injured by a landmine near the Thai-Cambodian border.

Accompanied by Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapol Nakpanich, the Prime Minister offered comfort and support to the troops, currently recovering at Sapphasitprasong Camp Hospital following the incident on 16 July in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani province.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn spoke at length with the soldiers and their families. This included Private Thanapat Huiwan, who tragically lost his left leg below the knee due to the blast.

She subsequently visited the other two injured soldiers, who sustained muscle injuries to their chests and necks, alongside other wounds from the explosion's impact.

