Three soldiers injured after stepping on landmine during patrol at Thai-Cambodian border

On July 16 at 9:45 AM, three soldiers from the 2302 Ranger Battalion were injured after stepping on a landmine while patrolling from the Morakot Operation Base to Hill 481, located along the Thai-Cambodian border. The incident occurred at coordinates WA 220 861 in an area known for unexploded ordnance left over from past conflicts.

The chief of the 2nd Army Region, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, confirmed that the area had previously been surveyed by Norwegian People's Aid (NPA), an international NGO that focuses on mine awareness, clearance, and victim assistance. The site was also designated as a Confirmed Hazardous Area (CHA), having been cleared by the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 3 (HMAU3).

During the previous clearance efforts, only TYPE 72 anti-personnel landmines were found, which are prohibited under the Ottawa Convention. However, it is believed that the landmine triggered by the soldiers this time was likely a PMN-2, a newer type of anti-personnel mine, possibly a DH10, which is manufactured in Vietnam.