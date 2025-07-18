Gen Nattapon visits injured soldiers, urges Cambodia to clear old landmines, warns against violating MOU

Deputy Defence Minister General Nattapon Nakpanich on Thursday visited and offered his support to soldiers injured in a landmine explosion near Hill 481, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province. Three soldiers were injured, with one suffering a severed left ankle and two others injured by the blast.

Nattapon confirmed that the Royal Thai Army would provide full support for all injured personnel. The soldier who lost a limb will receive a total of approximately 900,000 baht in compensation, along with a 50,000-baht royal donation. Additionally, monthly allowances of 15,600 baht will be provided after medical treatment, with a further 2,000 baht if additional rewards are granted. The other two soldiers with minor injuries will receive 10,000 baht each.

Nattapon reassured the public that the army is fully prepared to take care of the situation. He also urged increased vigilance for patrols along the border. Authorities are currently investigating whether the landmine involved was old or new, with initial findings suggesting it may be an old mine that had not been cleared. The Thai military has already coordinated with the Cambodian army to accelerate the mine clearance process.

However, he said, if it is confirmed that the landmine is new, this would be a violation of MOU 43, which clearly states that the area should remain unchanged, and weapons should not be used. If this is the case, Thailand will raise a formal protest with Cambodia, said the Deputy Minister.