12 plots of land, 288 rai at Khao Kradong owned by Chidchob family

Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, alongside Deputy Interior Minister Dechism Khaothong, held a press conference to announce the findings of the investigation into land ownership at "Khao Kradong" in Buri Ram Province.

The investigation confirmed that the land belongs to the state, and the Ministry of the Interior has ordered the cancellation of land title deeds, effective from Saturday (August 2).

Khao Kradong Land is officially owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). The land was designated under a royal decree in 1919 for the construction of a railway line connecting Nakhon Ratchasima to Ubon Ratchathani. This land has long been under the jurisdiction of the SRT, which has used it for various state purposes related to the railway infrastructure.