12 plots of land, 288 rai at Khao Kradong owned by Chidchob family

Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, alongside Deputy Interior Minister Dechism Khaothong, held a press conference to announce the findings of the investigation into land ownership at "Khao Kradong" in Buri Ram Province.
The investigation confirmed that the land belongs to the state, and the Ministry of the Interior has ordered the cancellation of land title deeds, effective from Saturday (August 2).
Khao Kradong Land is officially owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). The land was designated under a royal decree in 1919 for the construction of a railway line connecting Nakhon Ratchasima to Ubon Ratchathani. This land has long been under the jurisdiction of the SRT, which has used it for various state purposes related to the railway infrastructure.
However, the portions of this land have been unlawfully occupied and used by private individuals and entities, leading to the government's decision to reclaim the land for state use.
The "Khao Kradong" land, long associated with the influential Chidchob family, spans more than 5,000 rai(1,975 acres), with at least 12 plots totalling 288 rai (113.76 acres) linked to the family and its network.
These 12 plots are registered under the names of various members of the Chidchob family, including individuals and legal entities, with some properties leased to companies. Four companies are involved in holding or leasing the land from the Chidchob family:
All 288 rai of land at "Khao Kradong," previously controlled by the Chidchob family, will be reclaimed by the state under the order of the Ministry of the Interior. This move is set to have inevitable repercussions for both the Chidchob family and the Bhumjaithai Party.