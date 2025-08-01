12 plots of land, 288 rai at Khao Kradong owned by Chidchob family

FRIDAY, AUGUST 01, 2025

The Ministry of the Interior has issued an order to revoke land title deeds for the Khao Kradong area in Buri Ram Province, confirming it as state-owned land to be reclaimed. The Chidchob family and their network have been found to possess at least 12 plots in the area, covering a total of 288 rai.

Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, alongside Deputy Interior Minister Dechism Khaothong, held a press conference to announce the findings of the investigation into land ownership at "Khao Kradong" in Buri Ram Province. 

The investigation confirmed that the land belongs to the state, and the Ministry of the Interior has ordered the cancellation of land title deeds, effective from Saturday (August 2).

Khao Kradong Land is officially owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). The land was designated under a royal decree in 1919 for the construction of a railway line connecting Nakhon Ratchasima to Ubon Ratchathani. This land has long been under the jurisdiction of the SRT, which has used it for various state purposes related to the railway infrastructure. 

However, the portions of this land have been unlawfully occupied and used by private individuals and entities, leading to the government's decision to reclaim the land for state use.

The "Khao Kradong" land, long associated with the influential Chidchob family, spans more than 5,000 rai(1,975 acres), with at least 12 plots totalling 288 rai (113.76 acres) linked to the family and its network. 

These 12 plots are registered under the names of various members of the Chidchob family, including individuals and legal entities, with some properties leased to companies. Four companies are involved in holding or leasing the land from the Chidchob family:

12 plots of land, 288 rai at Khao Kradong owned by Chidchob family

 

  • Sila Chai Buri Ram (1991) Co., Ltd. holds five plots, including one where the residence of Saksayam Chidchob, the younger brother of Newin Chidchob, is located. The company is primarily involved in the "stone crushing" business, a long-standing family business dating back to Chai Chidchob, a former influential politician and speaker of the House of Representatives. Although the Chidchob family no longer holds shares in the company, Ekkarat Chidchob remains a company director.
  • K Motorsports Co., Ltd. holds two plots, involved in organising sports events and selling tickets for sporting competitions. Its directors include Newin Chidchob and his daughter Chidchanok Chidchob.
  • K 2009 Lease Co., Ltd. leases four plots, including the locations of the Chang Arena football stadium, a racing track entrance, and a market. Chidchanok Chidchob is the sole director.
  • Buri Ram United Sport Hotel Co., Ltd. leases one plot from K 2009 Lease Co., Ltd. for a hotel. Its directors are Chidchanok Chidchob and Pramoolchai Nopsuwanchai.

All 288 rai of land at "Khao Kradong," previously controlled by the Chidchob family, will be reclaimed by the state under the order of the Ministry of the Interior. This move is set to have inevitable repercussions for both the Chidchob family and the Bhumjaithai Party.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy