Thai politician and locals urge firm action to secure Chong An Ma for Thailand

Wasawat expressed his full support for Thai soldiers, saying as a son of Nam Yuen, I want to show my support for all our troops and urge the government to act decisively.

He urged the government to take strong, uncompromising action. We cannot afford to lose this area. If we do, the sacrifices made by our soldiers—those wounded or killed before the ceasefire—will be in vain.

Though a ceasefire is in effect, he called on the government to assert Thailand’s ownership using every possible means, reiterating that the area has always been Thai territory and was only encroached upon by Cambodia.

Wasawat also expressed frustration over the government’s failure to bring foreign diplomats to Chong An Ma.

“Before the diplomats arrived, we knew they had already surveyed damage in Ban Na Samakkhi, Si Wichian subdistrict. I had asked the Foreign Ministry to bring them to Chong An Ma, but it didn’t happen, which was very disappointing.”

He said that on August 1, he personally delivered a letter to the Chinese Embassy, raising concerns over Cambodia’s violations of the 2000 MoU and international law. He also accused Cambodia of insulting Thailand’s dignity by entering Thai territory without fear.

Wasawat pledged to continue submitting letters to various embassies—including the United States—explaining the facts surrounding Chong An Ma in an effort to prevent further loss.

“If we lose this land, it will leave a deep scar in the hearts of the people of Ubon Ratchathani.”

Nam Yuen residents fear losing Chong An Ma

A Nation TV news team visited a community in Soeng Subdistrict, Nam Yuen district, roughly 10 kilometres from Chong An Ma, where villagers have started to return. Some shops have reopened after earlier evacuations.

Residents are closely following the situation, as they consider Chong An Ma part of their homeland.

Saman Phonthan, 43, a lifelong resident, said that while he has heard official claims of territorial gains, he remains deeply concerned over the area around the Ta Om Monument

He confirmed that Chong An Ma is Thai territory. However, Cambodia built structures there, and Thailand never pushed back—now they’ve even erected a monument.

Saman urged Thailand’s leaders to show the same resolve as the military has already demonstrated. He added, “This is our homeland. We don’t want to move, and we don’t want to give it away.”

Another resident, Plearn Chairat, had just returned home with his young child and wife on Saturday—their first day back since evacuating on July 24. Despite the uncertainty, they were too worried about their home to stay away any longer.

“Everyone here knows Chong An Ma is ours,” Plearn said. “People started out just selling goods, then built makeshift shelters, and over the years we didn’t push them out. Now it’s hard to remove them.”

He emphasised that the area must be reclaimed, and that Cambodian encroachment should have been stopped long ago.