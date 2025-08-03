Thailand’s political index drops to 3.86 amid border tensions, floods

Thailand’s political index dropped to 3.86 in July, reflecting growing public concerns over a range of issues, including tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border and flooding in the North, Suan Dusit Poll reported on Sunday.
The poll, conducted by Suan Dusit University, revealed that the index — based on 25 indicators — had declined from 4.13 in June, with almost all indicators showing a decrease.
The survey was conducted among 2,171 respondents between 26 and 31 July.
The results showed that only one indicator — the government's disclosure of public information — had improved, rising from 4.11 in June to 4.20 in July.
Asst Prof Kanyakarn Sathiensukhon of Suan Dusit Poll said several incidents in June had affected public sentiment, including reports of sex scandals involving senior Buddhist monks, the Thai-US trade negotiations, an audio clip of a conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate president Hun Sen, Thai-Cambodian border clashes, and flooding in the North.
She noted that the indicator measuring the prime minister’s performance fell from 3.97 in June to 3.43 in July — the lowest score so far this year — reflecting growing dissatisfaction with both the government's performance and its communication with the public.
