Thailand’s political index drops to 3.86 amid border tensions, floods

Thailand’s political index dropped to 3.86 in July, reflecting growing public concerns over a range of issues, including tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border and flooding in the North, Suan Dusit Poll reported on Sunday.

The poll, conducted by Suan Dusit University, revealed that the index — based on 25 indicators — had declined from 4.13 in June, with almost all indicators showing a decrease.

The survey was conducted among 2,171 respondents between 26 and 31 July.

The results showed that only one indicator — the government's disclosure of public information — had improved, rising from 4.11 in June to 4.20 in July.