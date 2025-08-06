Additionally, the Cabinet approved amendments to the contract for the procurement of S26T submarines, changing the engine specifications to the Chinese-made CHD 620 model. The delivery schedule has been extended, with the first submarine expected in 2030, a delay of several years from the original plan. This decision follows challenges related to the originally specified MTU 396 German engines, which were unavailable, causing a significant delay in the project.

The contract for the submarines was initially signed with the China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co., Ltd. (CSOC) in 2017, with the first submarine originally expected to be delivered in 2023. Despite these setbacks, the project is now 64% complete, with THB7.7 billion of the total THB13.2 billion already paid.

Since 2021, Thailand and China have engaged in negotiations to resolve the issue by switching to the Chinese-made CHD 620 engine. This decision followed performance tests and a review of the operational results of Pakistani submarines, which were also equipped with the Chinese engine, leading to increased confidence in its reliability.

Geopolitical Factors and the Regional Security Environment

The decision to continue with the submarine project was influenced by geopolitical considerations, particularly China’s growing influence in Southeast Asia. Previously, the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand had inquired multiple times about the progress of the submarine project, which may have influenced the government’s decision to proceed.

Furthermore, reports from the Thai-Cambodian border conflict in late August 2025 highlighted the detection of Cambodian missile movements. However, no missile fire occurred, as China reportedly ordered a halt to such actions.

China has reiterated to the Thai military attaché in Beijing that it has never provided any military equipment to the Cambodian army for use against Thailand. The Chinese military equipment currently in Cambodia is a result of past cooperation. This statement serves as confirmation that China has not permitted Cambodia to use the PHL03 missile to attack Thailand.

In light of these ongoing tensions, the Thai government has ensured that the procurement of military equipment, including these submarines, aligns with the country’s strategic interests in maintaining a balanced geopolitical stance amidst regional power dynamics. The continued military preparedness is considered crucial for safeguarding Thailand's sovereignty and ensuring national security.

These military procurement projects, while addressing immediate defence needs, also consider the broader geopolitical and security context in Southeast Asia. The continued investments in military technology highlight the country's strategy to sustain a strong defence posture amid evolving regional dynamics and international relations.