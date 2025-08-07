Ubon Ratchathani governor sidelined for acting ‘too slowly’ in helping affected villagers

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Thursday reassigned Ubon Ratchathani Governor Adisak Noisuwan to an inactive post at the Interior Ministry for acting too slowly in disbursing emergency funds to assist people affected by the border clashes.

Phumtham, who is acting prime minister, told reporters before chairing a meeting with Interior Ministry executives to issue policies that he had transferred Adisak from Ubon Ratchathani to an inactive post at the Interior Ministry.

Phumtham stated that Adisak was too slow to withdraw the emergency funds allocated by the government to help local people affected by the border clashes and ongoing border tensions.