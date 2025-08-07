Pheu Thai MP Chaiya elected deputy House speaker

Six-time MP Chaiya Promma was elected as the first deputy House speaker on Thursday.

Chaiya, a Pheu Thai MP from Nong Bua Lamphu, was elected to replace Pichet Chuamuangphan, who was removed as an MP by the Constitutional Court on August 1 for a conflict of interest.

Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong nominated Chaiya for the post, and the House voted for him with no other candidates contesting.

Pichet was banned from elections and holding political office for ten years after the Constitutional Court found that he approved three projects of the House Secretariat under the 2026 fiscal year with the intent to use them for political gain. The court ruled this constituted a conflict of interest.