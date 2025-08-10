Pheu Thai plays down poll showing public happier with military than government

The ruling Pheu Thai Party on Sunday sought to downplay the results of an opinion survey indicating that the public has more confidence in the armed forces than in the government when it comes to handling the Thai-Cambodian border conflict.
Pheu Thai spokesman Danuporn Punnakan said it was natural for people to trust the military in this matter, as it is the primary agency responsible for defending Thailand’s territory.
He added that the public’s confidence in the armed forces did not mean they distrusted the government, as the military operates under the administration’s direction. Danuporn stressed that the government has established several committees to address the border situation, with participation from both government officials and military representatives.
Danuporn was responding to an opinion survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) and released on Sunday.
According to the poll:
“It’s right for the people to have confidence in the armed forces as they are the main operators in this situation. The government and the armed forces are united in their operations,” Danuporn said.
When asked whether the results reflected dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the situation, Danuporn disagreed.
“I don’t think so. People understand well that when a conflict breaks out, the main agency to deal with it is the military, which is responsible for defending the country’s sovereignty. It is a good thing for people to have confidence in the armed forces,” he said.