Former NSC chief opposes extension of Second Army Area commander’s tenure

Paradorn warns extension would undermine military promotion system
A former secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC) has warned that extending the tenure of the Second Army Area commander would damage the military’s established merit-based promotion system.
Lt Gen Paradorn Pattanathabutr said on Monday he disagreed with public calls for the government to extend the term of Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, who is due to retire at the end of September.
Supporters on social media have suggested extending Boonsin’s term by up to five years, citing his tough stance against Cambodian troops.
In a phone-in interview with Nation TV, Paradorn said that extending the service of top civilian or military officials was a practice best left in the past. He stressed that Thailand’s human resource management system is effective and has many qualified personnel in line for promotion.
“We don’t lack quality personnel. The system already has succession plans in place. We should not give excessive weight to any one individual, as it would damage the system in the long run,” Paradorn said.
Responding to suggestions that Boonsin’s term should be extended because Cambodia does not favour him, Paradorn said Thailand should demonstrate professionalism.
“When one retires, another can take his place and achieve similar results. We have already suffered in politics when we placed too much importance on individuals,” he noted.
Three senior officers are seen as strong candidates to replace Boonsin: