Former NSC chief opposes extension of Second Army Area commander’s tenure

Paradorn warns extension would undermine military promotion system

A former secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC) has warned that extending the tenure of the Second Army Area commander would damage the military’s established merit-based promotion system.

Lt Gen Paradorn Pattanathabutr said on Monday he disagreed with public calls for the government to extend the term of Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, who is due to retire at the end of September.

Social media calls for five-year extension

Supporters on social media have suggested extending Boonsin’s term by up to five years, citing his tough stance against Cambodian troops.