Phumtham threatens lawsuits against critics who claimed he defended Cambodia

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday threatened to sue all critics who alleged that he sided with Cambodia in the border conflicts.
Phumtham, who is also deputy prime minister and interior minister, said his remarks had been distorted to suggest he supported Cambodia when he commented on rockets that damaged hospitals along the border.
“I affirm that it is not true I sided with Cambodia regarding the bombs that struck hospitals. My interview was edited. Please listen to the entire clip where I explained why the bombs hit the hospitals,” Phumtham said.
He stressed that he did not defend Cambodia, but merely explained that Cambodian attacks were not precisely aimed at military targets—unlike those from Thai troops, which were accurately targeted at military sites and thus caused no civilian deaths.
Phumtham said he had only explained that Cambodia used BM-21 multiple-rocket launchers, which fired rockets in multiple directions, many of which were not aimed at military targets.
“Please do not distort my words to undermine the government or to create public mistrust. When people hear distorted information, they lose trust in the government and divisions occur,” Phumtham said.
He also threatened to sue certain academics who suggested he should cut off his own leg to understand the feelings of those maimed by Cambodian landmines.
“Normally, I do not like to sue anyone, but this time I will have to,” he said. “Do not speak irresponsibly, and do not say things that create rifts or damage others.”
He warned that if the media selectively published parts of his comments instead of the full statements, he would stop speaking in public.
“I will have my lawyer sue all those who have distorted my words. I have the complete clips of my interviews as evidence,” Phumtham said.