Phumtham threatens lawsuits against critics who claimed he defended Cambodia

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday threatened to sue all critics who alleged that he sided with Cambodia in the border conflicts.

Phumtham, who is also deputy prime minister and interior minister, said his remarks had been distorted to suggest he supported Cambodia when he commented on rockets that damaged hospitals along the border.

“I affirm that it is not true I sided with Cambodia regarding the bombs that struck hospitals. My interview was edited. Please listen to the entire clip where I explained why the bombs hit the hospitals,” Phumtham said.

He stressed that he did not defend Cambodia, but merely explained that Cambodian attacks were not precisely aimed at military targets—unlike those from Thai troops, which were accurately targeted at military sites and thus caused no civilian deaths.