Paetongtarn to monitor Constitutional Court’s verdict reading at Government House

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will monitor the Constitutional Court’s verdict in the Hun Sen audio clip case against her from Government House on Friday, one of her aides said on Wednesday.
Deputy PM’s Secretary-General Somkid Chuakong said Paetongtarn would arrive at Government House at noon on Friday to follow the reading of the verdict, accompanied by Cabinet members from the Pheu Thai Party.
Somkid added that Pheu Thai MPs would also come to Government House between 3pm and 4pm to show their moral support, regardless of the outcome.
He confirmed that Paetongtarn would send her lawyer to hear the verdict in person in the courtroom.
The court suspended Paetongtarn pending its review of a petition filed by 36 senators accusing her of breaching ethical standards as prime minister during a phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen. The verdict is scheduled for Friday, August 29.
Somkid said that even if Paetongtarn is removed from office, the ruling coalition would remain intact, as Pheu Thai still has a prime ministerial candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, while coalition partners would stay the same.
In that case, Somkid noted, it would take the House two to three weeks to elect Chaikasem as prime minister, as the coalition continues to command a majority.
He added that although the opposition Bhumjaithai Party may nominate its leader Anutin Charnvirakul as a candidate, the government coalition would still secure more votes.
Somkid concluded that the opposition should be patient and wait for its turn to lead the government after winning the next general election, expected in May 2027.