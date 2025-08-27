Paetongtarn to monitor Constitutional Court’s verdict reading at Government House

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will monitor the Constitutional Court’s verdict in the Hun Sen audio clip case against her from Government House on Friday, one of her aides said on Wednesday.

Deputy PM’s Secretary-General Somkid Chuakong said Paetongtarn would arrive at Government House at noon on Friday to follow the reading of the verdict, accompanied by Cabinet members from the Pheu Thai Party.

Somkid added that Pheu Thai MPs would also come to Government House between 3pm and 4pm to show their moral support, regardless of the outcome.