Phumtham plays down speculation of coalition MPs bribing to switch sides

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai dismissed rumours on Thursday that opposition parties were planning to spend 2 billion baht to buy coalition MPs in the event of Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s removal from office by the Constitutional Court.

Phumtham Denies Knowledge of Any Plans

When asked about speculation that a large opposition party might bribe coalition MPs to switch sides if a new prime minister election was held in the House, Phumtham replied, “Who will do so? Tell me, and I’ll meet him. I have never heard about it.”

Speculation of Paetongtarn’s Removal

The speculation stemmed from the belief that Paetongtarn could be removed as prime minister by the Constitutional Court following its ruling on the Hun Sen audio clip case. In such an event, the opposition party was allegedly planning to buy loyalty from certain coalition MPs to support the opposition as the next coalition leader.