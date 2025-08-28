Phumtham plays down speculation of coalition MPs bribing to switch sides

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai dismissed rumours on Thursday that opposition parties were planning to spend 2 billion baht to buy coalition MPs in the event of Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s removal from office by the Constitutional Court.
When asked about speculation that a large opposition party might bribe coalition MPs to switch sides if a new prime minister election was held in the House, Phumtham replied, “Who will do so? Tell me, and I’ll meet him. I have never heard about it.”
The speculation stemmed from the belief that Paetongtarn could be removed as prime minister by the Constitutional Court following its ruling on the Hun Sen audio clip case. In such an event, the opposition party was allegedly planning to buy loyalty from certain coalition MPs to support the opposition as the next coalition leader.
Phumtham was asked again whether he was concerned about changes in the political landscape if Paetongtarn was removed from office. He responded: “Don’t worry about what has not happened yet. It would only happen if Paetongtarn is found to have committed wrongdoing. So far, we don’t know if she will be found guilty. Let’s take it step by step.”
When asked whether Pheu Thai MPs would show moral support for Paetongtarn at the Government House on Friday, Phumtham stated that he was not informed of the plan. He explained that his busy schedule as acting prime minister had prevented him from attending recent party meetings.
Phumtham was also asked whether the Pheu Thai MPs’ visit to Paetongtarn was planned to congratulate her, as they may have known in advance that the court would rule in her favour. He dismissed this idea, stating that the MPs were simply confident in Paetongtarn’s sincerity to serve the country following her talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
He added, “Several foreign affairs experts also saw it as normal diplomatic protocol. The Pheu Thai MPs are confident she would survive the court case, so they would like to congratulate her. No one knows in advance how the court would rule, anyway.”