Phumtham urges People’s Party to decide carefully in first bid to back non-party PM

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday (September 1) that he urged the People’s Party to carefully consider whom it would support as the next prime minister.

Phumtham said that during talks with the People’s Party on Sunday (August 31), its first question centred on the 1997 constitution. He told them that the coalition had no hidden agenda, stressing that the core principle was to draft a new charter through a Constituent Assembly, a process supported by Pheu Thai and its coalition partners, though not by Bhumjaithai in the past.

On the issue of the Cambodia-related MOUs 43 and 44, Phumtham said the matter should not be contentious, regardless of whether handled by the current or a future government. He insisted there were no hidden benefits involved and proposed attaching the matter to a referendum so the public could decide, allowing the controversy to be resolved once and for all.

He also acknowledged past frictions between Pheu Thai and the People’s Party but maintained that his party had honoured its commitments. He rejected accusations that Pheu Thai had twice broken its word, pointing out that it was Pheu Thai MPs who nominated Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat for prime minister on both occasions, and that all Pheu Thai MPs voted in support. “The real problem,” he said, “was that senators promised to vote for him but ultimately did not.”