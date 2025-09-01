Bhumjaithai insists on dissolving House in four months as demanded by People’s Party

In a bid to secure support from the People’s Party (PP), Bhumjaithai Party deputy leader Siripong Angkasaskulkiat insisted on Monday that a Bhumjaithai-led government would dissolve the House within four months if PP MPs voted for its party leader as the next prime minister.

Siripong stressed that Bhumjaithai would be ready to dissolve the House and return the ruling mandate to the people via an election within four months after the next government delivers its policy statement to Parliament.

He said that if the PP decided to back Bhumjaithai, the main opposition party could be confident it would be able to direct the political course in line with the agreement.