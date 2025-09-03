Phumtham submits draft royal decree to King to dissolve House: Sorawong

Pheu Thai Party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong said on Wednesday morning that caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had already submitted a draft royal decree for House dissolution for the King to sign.
Sorawong, who is also the caretaker tourism and sports minister, stated that he was informed on Wednesday morning that Phumtham had sent the draft decree for the royal command after the People’s Party declared its resolution to support Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul as the next prime minister.
Sorawong added that details regarding the request for the royal command would be announced later by Phumtham himself.
Sorawong explained that Pheu Thai decided to dissolve the House after seeing that the People’s Party resolution would lead to a political impasse.
“There are several reasons. It cannot go on because the People’s Party announced it would support Anutin as the prime minister but would not join the coalition. As a result, the next coalition would have only 130 MPs, so how can it gain confidence? The country can’t move forward that way,” Sorawong said.
Sorawong said that, as an MP, he believed such a minority government could not continue running the country, and Pheu Thai was confident that Phumtham had the authority to seek a royal command to dissolve the House, as interpreted by the party’s legal experts.