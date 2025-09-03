Phumtham submits draft royal decree to King to dissolve House: Sorawong

Pheu Thai Party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong said on Wednesday morning that caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had already submitted a draft royal decree for House dissolution for the King to sign.

Sorawong, who is also the caretaker tourism and sports minister, stated that he was informed on Wednesday morning that Phumtham had sent the draft decree for the royal command after the People’s Party declared its resolution to support Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul as the next prime minister.

Sorawong added that details regarding the request for the royal command would be announced later by Phumtham himself.