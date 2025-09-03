House of Representatives to vote for Prime Minister on September 5

After the Constitutional Court ruled 6-3 to dismiss Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the position of Prime Minister for breaching serious ethical standards, the entire Cabinet was also required to vacate their positions under the constitution. The ministers are to continue their duties until a new government is formed.
Following this, the Bhumjaithai Party nominated its leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, as its prime ministerial candidate, while the Pheu Thai Party put forward Chaikasem Nitisiri for the same role.
Meanwhile, the People's Party, which holds the largest number of seats in the House, decided to support Anutin.
This occurred amid rumours of a possible House dissolution, although the dissolution decree was eventually rejected.
Most recently, on September 3, 2025, reporters noted that Arpath Sukhanunth, the Secretary General of the House of Representatives, sent an urgent letter to all Members of Parliament (MPs) regarding the meeting agenda for September 5, 2025.
It said that the Speaker of the House has ordered the inclusion of urgent item 8 on the agenda, which concerns the consideration and approval of individuals to be appointed as prime minister under Section 159 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand.
This will take place at the 26th Parliament, 3rd year, 20th session (first ordinary annual session) on Friday, September 5, 2025.