House of Representatives to vote for Prime Minister on September 5

After the Constitutional Court ruled 6-3 to dismiss Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the position of Prime Minister for breaching serious ethical standards, the entire Cabinet was also required to vacate their positions under the constitution. The ministers are to continue their duties until a new government is formed.

Following this, the Bhumjaithai Party nominated its leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, as its prime ministerial candidate, while the Pheu Thai Party put forward Chaikasem Nitisiri for the same role.