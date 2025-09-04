Phumtham: No more talks with People’s Party as Pheu Thai’s message on PM vote is clear

Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday that the Pheu Thai Party no longer needed to hold further talks with the People’s Party to lobby for support in the PM vote, as he had already made the party’s position clear.
Phumtham stated that Pheu Thai’s stance is to support a PM vote in the House of Representatives as soon as possible, in line with the democratic process.
He added that if Pheu Thai candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri is elected, the new PM would immediately initiate the House dissolution after receiving a royal command to be appointed as premier.
“Then, the people will make their decision in the next election,” Phumtham said.
He clarified that all MPs have the right to make their own decisions in the PM vote, and they must take responsibility for their choices.
When asked again whether Pheu Thai would contact the People’s Party to seek support, Phumtham reiterated that it was MPs' right to make their own decisions. He then ended the interview and walked away from reporters.
Earlier on Thursday, Phumtham issued two statements announcing that he had withdrawn a draft royal decree for House dissolution. This followed the Privy Council’s notification that the dispute over the authority of a deputy prime minister, who acts as caretaker PM, to seek a royal command for House dissolution has not yet been resolved.
On Wednesday, the People’s Party announced it would support Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister in the PM vote scheduled for Friday. The People’s Party stated that Anutin would dissolve the House in four months after taking office.
On Thursday morning, however, Pheu Thai announced that its candidate Chaikasem could dissolve the House immediately, without waiting four months.