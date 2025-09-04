Phumtham: No more talks with People’s Party as Pheu Thai’s message on PM vote is clear

Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday that the Pheu Thai Party no longer needed to hold further talks with the People’s Party to lobby for support in the PM vote, as he had already made the party’s position clear.

Phumtham stated that Pheu Thai’s stance is to support a PM vote in the House of Representatives as soon as possible, in line with the democratic process.

He added that if Pheu Thai candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri is elected, the new PM would immediately initiate the House dissolution after receiving a royal command to be appointed as premier.