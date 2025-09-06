Auttapol Rerkpiboon, former PTT CEO, tipped as new energy minister

The development followed Friday’s parliamentary vote confirming Anutin’s premiership, which was swiftly followed by cabinet formation talks.
On Saturday, Auttapol was seen at Bhumjaithai Party headquarters in discussions with Anutin, Palang Pracharath Party’s Santi Promphat, incoming foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, and incoming finance minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas.
Auttapol became PTT’s 10th president and CEO in May 2020, succeeding Chansin Treenuchagron upon his retirement. He held the post until 2024, steering the company through one of its most turbulent periods.
Amid the global economic downturn triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, which depressed crude oil and natural gas prices, he managed to stabilise operations and return the group to steady growth.
Having worked at PTT for 35 years, Auttapol is considered a veteran insider. He rose through the ranks, holding posts in corporate communications, domestic and international marketing, retail, and sustainability.
In 2017, he was appointed chief operating officer of PTT’s downstream petroleum business, overseeing international trade, petrochemicals, refining, and retail operations, including subsidiaries such as IRPC, Thai Oil, PTT Global Chemical, and PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR).
Auttapol was born on July 19 1965 and is currently 54 years old. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Chulalongkorn University and a master’s degree in development economics from the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA).
He has also undertaken various executive training programmes, including the Director Certification Programme by the Thai Institute of Directors (IOD), the TLCA Executive Development Programme by the Thai Listed Companies Association, and the Diploma in Petroleum Management at the College of Petroleum Studies, Oxford, England, under a British Council scholarship.
In addition, he completed the Advanced Certificate Course in Politics and Governance in Democratic Systems for Executives at King Prajadhipok’s Institute, the Capital Market Academy Leadership Programme, the NIDA-Wharton Executive Leadership Programme 2009 at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, as well as the PTT Executive Leadership Programme with General Electric in New York, US.
Auttapol has played a key role in advancing PTT’s oil business, building the brand into one widely recognised and trusted by consumers of all ages.
He also promoted the development of PTT service stations as community hubs or “living communities”, integrating the sale of local agricultural products and strengthening community engagement.
Furthermore, he oversaw the spin-off of PTT’s oil business into OR, paving the way for its listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
Auttapol was also named CEO of the Year by Krungthep Turakij for two consecutive years (2021–2022), after assuming the role of PTT president and CEO on May 13 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdowns.
The award selection was based on four criteria: sustainable development or ESG (30% of the score), business transformation to adapt to crises (25%), innovation to drive future business growth (25%), and business performance (20%).
When Auttapol first took office, his immediate challenge was to steer PTT through the pandemic’s severe impact on the energy sector.
He then led the company in redefining its vision as “Powering Life with Future Energy and Beyond”, reflecting a strategy that not only focused on energy but also on improving quality of life, society, culture, lifestyle, and the environment, while preparing for long-term growth in future and non-energy businesses.
In an exclusive interview with Krungthep Turakij, Auttapol outlined four key principles that guided his leadership at PTT: