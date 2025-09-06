Auttapol Rerkpiboon, former PTT CEO, tipped as new energy minister

The development followed Friday’s parliamentary vote confirming Anutin’s premiership, which was swiftly followed by cabinet formation talks.

On Saturday, Auttapol was seen at Bhumjaithai Party headquarters in discussions with Anutin, Palang Pracharath Party’s Santi Promphat, incoming foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, and incoming finance minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

Auttapol became PTT’s 10th president and CEO in May 2020, succeeding Chansin Treenuchagron upon his retirement. He held the post until 2024, steering the company through one of its most turbulent periods.

Amid the global economic downturn triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, which depressed crude oil and natural gas prices, he managed to stabilise operations and return the group to steady growth.