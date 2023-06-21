PTT chief Auttapol named Thailand’s Top CEO of the Year 2023

The award ceremony was co-hosted by ARIP Plc, publisher of Business+ magazine, and Thammasat Business School at InterContinental Hotel Bangkok on Tuesday.

Presided over by Privy Council President Nurak Marpraneet, the Thailand Top CEO award ceremony aims to honor and support executives of public and private organisations with outstanding performance in their respective industries.

The award recipient in each category is selected through a meticulous consideration process covering key aspects such as sustainable organisation management, leadership quality, promotion of intra-organisational relationship, social responsibility, and environmental efforts, all of which serve as a foundation for sustainable country development.