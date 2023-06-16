Excise department backs bioethylene production

The manufacture of bioethylene, an ingredient used for producing bioplastics or biodegradable plastics, produces 80% less carbon dioxide than the production of regular ethylene from hydrocarbons.

“Currently ethanol is taxed at 80 baht per litre, but the department is considering waiving the tax for any manufacturers who use it for bioethylene production,” said Kriangkrai Pattanaporn, deputy director-general and spokesman of the Excise Department.

“We believe that in the future more manufacturers will enter the bioethylene manufacturing business to cater to the global trend of using eco-friendly plastic products and reducing polluting emissions,” he added.

Kriangkrai said the tax measure is in line with the government policy to promote corporations that operate under the environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework or adopt the bio, circular, green economy (BCG) model.

Eligibility for tax exemption will depend on a new department rule that sugarcane and tapioca used in the manufacturing of ethanol must not come from plantations where farmers burn their leftover crops after harvest.

Although crop burning is against the law as it creates air pollution and is a public nuisance, many farmers continue the practice to save time and labour costs on soil preparation for the next harvest.